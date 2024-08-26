"If You Give A Child A Book" fundraiser provides free books to kids at Grand Rapids Public Schools

A child who isn't reading at grade level by the end of third grade is four times less likely to graduate high school. If that child is living in poverty, they are 13 times less likely to graduate. That's just one reason Fox 17's parent company, E.W. Scripps Howard Fund, has the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign to raise money to help get more books in the hands of children in the Grand Rapids Public School District.

Over the years, Fox 17 has worked directly with the Ceasar E Chavez Elementary School, providing thousands of books to kids who normally couldn't afford them. Curriculum Supervisor Nanette Hersberger joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about the impact the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign has had on students.

The "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign runs from now through September 13. A $12 donation will allow a child in the Grand Rapids Public School District to choose two books at a Scholastic Book Fair.

To donate, click here.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok