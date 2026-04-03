"If You Give A Child A Book" campaign recognizes childhood literacy

Each year, the Scripps Howard Fund, the charitable organization of our parent company, lights the way for a better tomorrow by championing local initiatives, journalism education, and childhood literacy.

Through childhood literacy, the organization holds the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign in hopes of putting books in the hands of children who need them.

Scholastic hosted two book fairs at two Grand Rapids Public Schools, and every student got to choose four books to take home for free thanks to the generous support of campaign donors. Triangle Associates also provided bags to the students who attended these book fairs, with Triangle team members volunteering to help run them.

Michelle and photojournalist Eric Florence visited Kent Hills Elementary School to learn more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok