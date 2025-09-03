If You Give A Child A Book campaign provides books to children in West Michigan

If you give a child a book, that book can open a window of exploration, curiosity, education, family time, and more.

Our parent company's nation-wide literacy program, "If You Give A Child A Book", aims to provide free Scholastic Book Fairs to students in title one schools, such as Grand Rapids Public Schools. Today, the Scripps-Howard Foundation will match donations up to $200,000.

A donation of $12 allows one child to purchase two books at the Scholastic Book Fair, allowing them to build their own home libraries. One of the campaign sponsors, Triangle Associates, volunteer at these book fairs, ensuring that children are able to choose their own books during the book fairs.

Every dollar raised throughout the campaign stays local within the community.

To donate, text WXMI to 50155, or click on this link to donate online.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok