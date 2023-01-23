"If You Give a Child a Book" campaign offers free books to kids in West Michigan

Low achievement in reading is a common denominator for disciplinary problems, attendance, and juvenile crime. To lower the numbers and to give back to the community, Fox 17 and parent company E.W. Scripps have made it a goal to get more books into the hands of kids in west Michigan through the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

Thanks to many generous donors, more than $37,000, providing thousands of kids in West Michigan with free books.

Tessa Ditirro made an appearance at East Leonard Elementary, where they held a book fair for the students. The kids were able to shop for books they want to take home completely free; each child was able to take five books home.

It's never too late to make a difference in a child's life. For every $10 donated to the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign, the money will buy two books for a child who needs it most.

To make a donation, click here.

