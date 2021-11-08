Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Ideal You Health Center gives people a healthier option to lose weight

Videos
Ideal You can help with weight loss
Posted at 10:24 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 10:24:47-05

Many have a goal to lose weight, but can't achieve it alone; they simply need guidance. The same mindset is what leads to some fantastic transformations in just days thanks to Ideal You Health Center in Grand Rapids.

While other weight-loss programs count calories, use dietary supplements, or special shakes, Ideal You creates a special diet specific to your body to optimize your metabolism and burn fat.

During the weight loss phase of the 40-day program, most people will burn between 2,000 and 5,000 calories a day of their own fat, so their body feels like it has eaten thousands of calories before eating a single bite of food.

Once the body is trained to burn fat instead of sugar or carbohydrates, the weight loss results come faster than normal– some patients lose over a pound per day.

Idea You Health Center is located at 4551 Cascade Road Southeast in Grand Rapids.

Learn more by visiting idealyou.us or give them a call at 1-800-IDEAL-YOU.

This segment is sponsored by Ideal You Health Center.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time