IB2 Alumina Refining: A designer and supplier of green technology

Aluminum is the most abundant metal in the crust of the earth, but it doesn't exist in its pure form in nature. Some processes have to happen before it transforming into siding for a house, a soda pop can, or whatever product it's being used for.

IB2 Alumina Refining is transforming the industry of aluminum. Romain Girbal, a French entrepreneur based in Zurich, Switzerland, and founder of IB2 Alumina Refining, epitomizes the spirit of resilience and ingenuity.

Girbal joins the the Fox 17 Morning Mix to discuss the innovations and work IB2 Alumina is working on to enhance modern technology while benefiting the environment.

IB2's innovative process enables alumina refineries to significantly reduce pollution and achieve substantial cost savings. By transforming low-grade bauxite into high-quality bauxite, IB2 empowers clients to utilize local resources efficiently, thereby minimizing environmental impact and enhancing sustainability.

