i understand wants to boost your mental health with a Dog Walk Around Roselle

Coming home to a furry friend and giving them belly rubs does wonders to lift our mood and increase our mental health. May is Mental Health Month, and i understand is hosting a fun furry friendly event to bring the same joy to others with the Dog Walk Around Roselle.

On Sunday, May 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. head to Roselle Park to enjoy an afternoon with man's best friend! Bring your dog and take them for a walk on the beautiful trails

Stop in the building to enjoy snacks, drinks, and dog cookies from Pet Supplies Plus. Dogs from the Humane Society of West Michigan will also be at the event to view for adoption.

Plus for a $10 registration fee, people can enter a drawing for a custom dog portrait by Scott Kenyon valued at $800.

To learn more, visit iunderstandloveheals.org.