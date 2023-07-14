i understand teams up with The Verve Pipe to host podcast, events, and beyond

I Understand Love Heals and the lead singer of the band The Verve Pipe are joining forces to share stories relating to mental health and suicide prevention as they launch the third season of "Behind the Smile Podcast."

Founder of I Understand and creator of the "Behind the Smile Podcast," Vonnie Woodrick, as well as lead singer Brian Vander Ark, joined the Morning Mix to discuss upcoming events taking place in partnership with i understand.

The third season of the podcast will kick off in August.

July 22: Annual Yoga Event

Legacy Park Ada

9 a.m.- 11 a.m.

September 21: One Community. Many Voices

Meijer Gardens

Tickets $150 per person

6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

For more information, visit iunderstandloveheals.org.