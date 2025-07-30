i understand love heals announces new Executive Director

2025 marks a year of transition and change for the non-profit i understand love heals. Founded by Vonnie Woodrick over a decade ago, i understand provides compassion, comfort, hope, and understanding for those affected by mental illness, brain illness, and suicide.

Earlier this July, Vonnie announced she will be stepping down as Executive Director for the organization. This accompanies changes with i understand's Board of Directors and staff, taking the next decade of service - and beyond - into a new chapter.

Kasie Pickart is the new Executive Director for i understand, bringing her lived experience, courage, compassion, and understanding to continue i understand's mission.

As part of the organization's movement, a Voice of Hope concert with Honorary Board Member Brian Vander Ark will be Friday, August 1 in Ada's Legacy Park from 5:30 P.M. to 9 P.M. Half Ton Band and Domestic Problems will also be on the bill. The concert is free to attend, but donations to benefit i understand are welcome by Venmo or cash.

Vonnie and Kasie visited the Mix to discuss the new era.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available by calling the national suicide crisis hotline at 988.

