i understand Children’s Mental Wellness Exhibit coming to the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

A new exhibit is coming to the Grand Rapids Children's Museum to help children better understand their feelings, emotions, and imaginations.

Recognizing how children’s behaviors are linked to their mental health is key for parents to start important conversations. The conversation needs to start young in a safe and friendly environment, which is why GRCM is partnering with i understandto create a place where kids can learn the importance of their mental health.

The exhibit will be placed in GRCM's treehouse, using weather displays to match emotions. Good Morning America's Ginger Zee will be joining in on the project as an advisor, as well as using her image and voice as part of the exhibit.

The project is currently in the planning phases, and more details will be released on the i understand Facebook page in the coming weeks.