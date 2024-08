i understand is ‘Celebrating 10 Years of Understanding’ on September 18 at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

They'll highlight where they began, and share stories of the past, present, and future while spotlighting, the soon to be released book, ‘The Power of Sharing.’

Founder, Vonnie Woodrick, stopped by to share more about the event.

If you'd like to purchase a ticket, head to iunderstandloveheals.org.

