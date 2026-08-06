Hunting for Petoskey Stones this summer? It's easier than you think

Michigan's state stone is the Petoskey Stone, a rock that is comprised of fossilized coral and only found in the state of Michigan. While many head up north along Lake Michigan's lakeshore to find these collectible pieces of history, finding them doesn't have to be as difficult as finding a needle in a haystack...or a rock in the Great Lakes!

Jill Halpin, Founder and Chief Beach Officer of My Michigan Beach, sat down with Todd and Michelle to share strategies for finding petoskey stones.

Jill recommends hunting along Little Traverse Bay's Petoskey State Park for best results in terms of stone quantity. Fisherman's Island State Park just south of Charlevoix is your best bet if you want to beat the crowds, and it is ideal to go hunting between April through early June, or the morning after a storm - wave and wind conditions do have an impact on the seafloor!

It is also important to note that while anyone can pick up these rocks from the beach, there is a legal limit to carry! Individuals can carry up to 25 pounds of stones per year on state land or see a fine of up to $500. And as always, all National Park service land including Sleeping Bear Dunes forbid individuals to take property from the land.

Visit mymichiganbeach.com/petoskey-stones for more information and resources.

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