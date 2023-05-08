Hunt 2 Heal offers free, accessible outdoor programs for kids with physical disabilities

A local non-profit organization is proving accessibility to the great outdoors to people with physical disabilities, and they're getting ready to host a free event for the whole family.

Hunt 2 Heal is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide accessible, safe, and comfortable outdoor experiences to people with physical disabilities to improve mental health. They have a barrier-free lodge and 640 acres of accessible land, providing an outdoor haven for hunting and other outdoor activities that removes many of the barriers to reconnecting with nature.

Their year-round programs include weekends of hunting, meals, bonfires, and other fun activities. These programs are free to all, and they are currently accepting 2023 deer hunting applications.

Hunt 2 Heal is also offering free summer programs aimed at kids and families:



May 13- Kids Day at the Lodge

June 23-25- Family Summer Camp Weekend

September 8-10- Youth Hunting Weekend

Register or learn more about these events at hunt2heal.orgor call 616-610-0252.