Hungry watching football? Tailgate With Herdez® and their tasty meals

Hosting family and friends this football season? Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French shares some great ideas to make your tailgating or home-gating gathering easy with the newly launched HERDEZ™ Refrigerated Entrées.

Football season is underway but don’t stress a game day spread. The HERDEZ Refrigerated Entrées provide on-trend protein options with the convenience and versatility you crave.

In Mexican style, each product is made with fresh and traditional ingredients, with no artificial flavors or added preservatives.

These heat-and-serve Refrigerated Entrées empower at-home cooks to recreate their favorite restaurant-style dishes — everything from tacos and burritos to enchiladas, nachos and more — all in less than 10 minutes! Just heat up in your microwave or on your stovetop.

You have two great options when serving your dinner;

o The HERDEZ™ Chicken Shredded in Mild Chipotle Sauce features all-natural chicken and is infused with tomatoes, garlic, onion and chipotle peppers for a bright and bold taste. It is slow cooked in its natural juices, making it ideal for any burrito, taco or main entrée.

o The HERDEZ™ Carnitas Slow Cooked Pork is slow cooked for maximum flavor and marinated with garlic and citrus for an original taste.

o The HERDEZ™ Barbacoa Beef with Sauce is a tasty, slow cooked entrée featuring tender beef mixed with orange and lime juice, a Mexican-inspired spice blend and paprika.

To find details on great ways to tailgate with HERDEZ®, head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.