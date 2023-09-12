Hunger Action Month; How Community Action House is assisting those in need

In Ottawa County, 22,000 residents struggle with food insecurity. September is Hunger Action Month, and Community Action House is working year-round to provide people with the nourishment and resources they need to thrive.

Community Action House in Holland combines healthy food access, street outreach, resource navigation, and financial empowerment- all in the context of relationships - to nourish, equip, and empower people in need across West Michigan.

Community Action House provides many opportunities for families with low income or going through hard times to get healthy, nutritious foods in their pantries, so no one goes hungry.

The Food Club is an affordable membership-based grocery store where monthly membership gets people points to shop for food based on their household size and income.

The Community Kitchen also provides a free, hot meal, seven days a week, to anyone who needs it. Meals are available for dine-in and to-go.

In addition to providing food security, Community Action House provides counseling, support, and a variety of resources to those who are struggling financially or are in need of housing.

For anyone interested in helping Community Action House fight hunger through volunteering or a monetary donation, visit communityactionhouse.org.