Humans and furry friends are invited to join BISSELL's Blocktail Party on June 4

Posted at 11:08 AM, May 28, 2024
The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its popular fundraiser, The Blocktail Party, and they're bringing back a popular theme of Denim, Diamonds, and Dogs.

On Tuesday, June 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. pet lovers and their four-legged friends are invited to join BISSELL Pet Foundation at East Grand Rapids High School for their largest fundraising event to reduce the number of pets in shelters.

Enjoy tasty dishes from Amore Trattoria Italiana, Yesterdog, Mudpenny, Rose’s, and other local restaurants. In addition, Tito's Handmade Vodka will serve “Barkaritas” for those 21 years or older.

All proceeds will go to BISSELL Pet Foundation's pet adoption, transport, spay/neuter, vaccination, microchipping, and crisis and disaster response programs.

Tickets to BISSELL Blocktail Party are available for $100 per person and $50 for students with a valid student ID. Purchase tickets at bissellblocktailparty.com.

