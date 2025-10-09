Hudsonville's Laura Klynstra Releases New Cookbook: 'The Homemade Pie Cookbook'

In the world of food, they say you "eat with your eyes" first, and Hudsonville author Laura Klynstra has taken that saying to heart. Her new release, The Homemade Pie Cookbook, isn't just a collection of over 100 recipes; it's a visually stunning culinary art book, thanks to Klynstra’s own exceptional work as the photographer.

Klynstra is no stranger to making things beautiful. Before authoring her own books, she cultivated an award-winning career as a senior art director for Revell Books and worked for major publishers like Hyperion and HarperCollins in New York City. Her professional background in design and visual storytelling is precisely what elevates this cookbook from a simple instruction manual to a centerpiece for your kitchen.

Klynstra took on the immense task of photographing every single recipe herself. The result is a gorgeous, 304-page volume where you don't have to guess what the finished product should look like—there is a mouth-watering, full-color photo for every single pie. This dedication to visual excellence ensures that readers not only have the confidence to bake the perfect pie but also the inspiration to plate it beautifully.

The book is the perfect marriage of her two passions: an eye for world-class design and a love for home-style baking, following her previous co-authored books, Christmas Baking and Gather & Graze.

The Homemade Pie Cookbook is available now online and at major retailers like Target as well as local bookstores.

