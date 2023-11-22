Hudsonville Ice Cream releases limited-edition Little Debbie holiday flavors

Who needs pie when you have Hudsonville Ice Cream? There are three limited-edition holiday flavors inspired by Little Debbie's holiday snack cakes.

The following flavors are available in Walmart locations nationwide for a limited time:

Cherry Cordials: Cherry-flavored ice cream with cookie pieces, chocolatey flakes, and a cherry variegate.

Chocolate Christmas Tree Cakes: Chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and holiday sprinkles.

Christmas Tree Cakes: White cake flavored ice cream with yellow cake pieces, green sanding sugar, and a red icing variegate.