HRI's annual walk to end homelessness supports housing resources in Kalamazoo

Housing Resources Incorporated (HRI) provides housing solutions to individuals and families. Serving Kalamazoo County, the organization provides those in a time of uncertainty with stability and dignity through homelessness assistance, prevention, emergency services, and education to the greater community. In 2025, HRI provided over $1 million in financial assistance and served over 3,800 households.

The organization's annual Walk to End Homelessness event will take place Saturday, March 21 beginning at 9 A.M. Participants will begin the 5K walk at Homer Stryker Field and walk to the Rickman House on Burdick St and Kalamazoo Ave before returning to the ballpark.

The walk is open to all ages, and leashed dogs are able to participate as well. Participants can register online for free, although donations are encouraged. Participants who donate $40 or more will receive a t-shirt.

Visit housingresourcesinc.org for more information.

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