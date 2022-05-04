Watch
How to take care of your vertical four-track windows from Sunspace West Michigan

Sunspace West Michigan shares how to take care of your vertical weather windows
Posted at 11:17 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 11:17:24-04

When buying a vertical four-track window for an all-season sunroom from Sunspace of West Michigan, there is a couple of things that must be done so those windows will last a lifetime!

Be sure to take the panels out once a year, and spray them down with the hose to remove any pollen or dust collected there. This will protect the vinyl and continue to keep it flexible over its lifetime.

To learn more about these add-ons to the home, visit sunspacewestmichigan.com or call (616)-249-8712.

Home Sweet Home is sponsored by Sunspace West Michigan.

