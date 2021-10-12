How to prevent moisture in your basement this winter

Winter will be here soon, and it's during those cold months where homeowners notice moisture in the basement.

Rob from Everdry Waterproofing explains how homeowners can prevent this disaster by winterizing their basement.

The first thing homeowners want to look at is their gutters or downspouts. Make sure they're free-flowing and they won't have ice dams. Keep the snow away from the foundation because everything that melts around the house will seep into the basement.

Also, make sure any cracks or holes in the basement walls and foundation are taken care of because, during winter, the ground will freeze, resulting in those cracks expanding and retracting as it gets hot and cold.

When turning on the furnace during the wintertime, ensure there's proper ventilation. If there are mold spores or signs of mold, the spores will become airborne when the furnace is turned on, which is bad to breathe in.

