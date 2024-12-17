How to manage stress and negative feelings during the holidays

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Happy and holidays don't always go together. This time of year can be lonely, depressing, and stressful for many. But there are ways to make this a little easier, and help is always available at places like Forest View Hospital.

Jennalyn Jubeck, an outpatient clinician at Forest View Hospital, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to discuss ways people can keep tabs on their mental health and be sure they're well this holiday season.

Forest View Hospital is located at 1055 Medical Park Dr. SE, Grand Rapids.

Find mental health resources and more information at forestviewhospital.com or call (616) 942-9610.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok