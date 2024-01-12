How to make snow paint and other winter activities

Snow is one of the best things about winter. Even if it's not your thing, it's going to be hanging around West Michigan for a while so why not embrace it. Andrea Shaner is showing you some cool activities you can do at home with real snow.

1. Paint on Snow:

Have you ever tried painting on snow? You don't even have to take the kids outdoors if it's too cold. Instead, you can bring the snow indoors to them on baking sheets or in a shallow bin. Then, use watercolors and paintbrushes to paint designs in the cold snow.

2. Snow Spray Paint:

A blanket of white snow is beautiful, but if you'd like to add some color, here's a great way to do it. You may already have everything you need to make snow spray paint—some spray bottles, food coloring, and water. Mix up a few different colors, go outside, and spray the snow to make the world a little more colorful.

3. Photographing Snowflakes:

Have you ever tried taking pictures of snowflakes? You don't need a fancy camera to do it—you just need the right technique. The best time to gather snowflakes is when they're big and fluffy. This post recommends collecting them on black construction paper so you can easily see the snowflakes against the background. Use whatever camera you have on hand to get up-close pictures of those beautiful crystals.

4. Melting Snowman Experiment:

Watching your snowman melt usually isn't fun. But this time it is! Try this snowman melting experiment to study how solids change to liquids. Leave it out for days to watch as the liquid changes to gas in the form of water vapor.

5. For the indoor crowd - Snow Paint:

Materials: School Glue, Shaving Cream, Container, Paintbrush, Construction Paper

Mix 1 part School Glue, with 2 parts shaving cream and mix well. Paint.