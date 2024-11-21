How to make Orange Chicken at home with Ying's Kitchen

Don't be intimidated to make foods from your favorite restaurants at home. Thanks to products like Ying's Batter Mix, making Asian-inspired meals can be extremely easy.

Ying Stoller, chef and founder of Ying's Kitchen Inc., comes on the Fox 17 Morning Mix to show how easy making orange chicken in your own home can be.

Orange Chicken



1 cup Ying's Batter Mix

1 boneless skinless chicken breasts

2-3 cups oil for deep-fry

1 clove chopped garlic

5-6 dried red chili peppers (optional)

¼ cup Ying's Orange Sauce

Instructions:

First prepare batter according to the instructions. Cut chicken into about 1” cubes. Add to the batter, mix well to coat chicken with batter. Heat oil in a wok or pot over medium heat. When oil is hot, add battered chicken one piece at a time carefully into hot oil. Fry until chicken turns golden brown. Remove fried chicken. Repeat with the rest of the chicken. For extra crispy (optional): Turn up heat to high and re-fry chicken pieces in hot oil until golden brown Then Remove chicken from oil. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a wok or skillet. Add garlic and red peppers and stir for 5 seconds. add Ying's Orange Sauce. When the sauce starts bubbling, then add fried chicken. Stir to coat chicken with the sauce.

