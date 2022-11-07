How to improve your gut health

Did you know that there are about 40 trillion bacteria in your body and most of that is found in your gut? When we think of bacteria in general, we often think that it’s bad for us. But the bacteria in your gut, also known as your gut microbiome, is incredibly important for your overall health.

Krista Gast, a registered dietitian with Corewell Health, formerly Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, explains the importance of gut health and how to improve it.

Corewell Health is hosting a Lifestyle Medicine Gut Health class in January 2023, where people can learn about what foods, exercises, and other methods people can use to improve their gut health.

For more information on this class and more, call (616)-486-0385 or visit spectrumhealth.org.

Medical Moment is sponsored by Corewell Health.