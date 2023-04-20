Watch Now
How to identify stress in your life and how to seek help

Forest View Hospital shares how to identify stress and ways to handle it when stress becomes overwhelming.
April is recognized as National Stress Awareness Month. Whether it's family, work, health, or one of many other factors, there are plenty of things in life that can stress us out. What do you do, or what should you do, if that stress feels overwhelming?

Alyssa Basel, an inpatient clinician at Forest View Hospital, shares how to identify the stress in our lives and how to seek help.

To learn more visit forestviewhospital.com or call (800) 949-8439.

