How to identify stress in your life and how to seek help

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

April is recognized as National Stress Awareness Month. Whether it's family, work, health, or one of many other factors, there are plenty of things in life that can stress us out. What do you do, or what should you do, if that stress feels overwhelming?

Alyssa Basel, an inpatient clinician at Forest View Hospital, shares how to identify the stress in our lives and how to seek help.

To learn more visit forestviewhospital.com or call (800) 949-8439.