Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

How to find signs of moisture or dampness in your home

Home Sweet Home Tip from Everdry
Videos
Notice moisture in your home? Here's what to do.
Posted at 12:02 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 12:02:22-04

There are plenty of reasons why moisture and dampness appear in a home. But if it isn't incredibly obvious, how do homeowners look for the signs of damage?

Everdry Waterproofing says to look for cracks in the walls or floor, dark spots, white powder, flaking or chipping paint, or unusual orders, it's a sign there may be mold in the foundation. When that issue comes up, it's best to call a professional to get it removed.

Everdry Waterproofing has two locations, one in Wyoming and another in Saginaw.

Learn more about their services at everdrygrandrapids.com or call (616)-797-8496.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time