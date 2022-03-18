How to declutter and organize all the "junk" in your junk drawer

Most of us have one or more of those spaces we call "junk drawers." What do you do when that catch-all starts overflowing? When it comes to spring cleaning, your junk drawer might just be the perfect place to start!

Jane Lee, the founder of Poke-A-Dot Organizer, joined the Morning Mix to share organizing tips on how to keep your spaces tidy and clean.

Start with a clean area where you put all your junk. Don’t forget a garbage bag to throw away what you don’t need.

Pull everything from the drawer and put it in the clean area and separate junk from necessities.

Use a damp cloth to clean the bottom of the drawer, then it's time to start figuring out where things go.

Get an organizer like Poke-A-Dot Organizer that allows you to customize the spaces. Make sure to measure your drawer to make sure any plastic organizer you purchase will fit.

Keep sections of your drawers organized to make sure you can easily find the items you need—batteries in the front left corner, screwdrivers behind, nails/tacks behind, etc.

A common mistake people make when trying to clean out and organize a junk drawer is trying to tackle everything at once or all in one day. Don't rush it! It'll be easier to tackle the task in small chunks so you don't feel overwhelmed.

Another mistake is holding onto things because “one day you may need it” when you haven’t touched the item in years. If you haven't used it in a long time, get rid of it!

Get more organization tips from Poke-A-Dot Organizer at pokeadotorganizer.com.