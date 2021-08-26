How to avoid internet issues at home

Over the past year and a half, the need for stable and fast internet at home has become more and more

of a necessity. Whether it's for a work-at-home Zoom conference or the kids accessing their schoolwork, the Internet is a vital tool.

Rob Ponto from Comcast explains how people can maximize their network for a smooth and enjoyable internet experience.

Easy ways to make your internet connection more stable and maximize speed include:



Tightening cables

The location of the modem and router

Increasing bandwidth speed

Updating the software on the computer and router

If these troubleshooting solutions don't provide the internet speed you need, reach out to your local internet provider.

