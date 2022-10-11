How Special Olympics Athlete Kayla's health journey leads to an audience with White House Lawmakers

Special Olympics is an inclusive movement and an athletic organization, but it's also a conduit for healthy living, something everyone can benefit from. Special Olympics Athlete Kayla Cornell serves as a health messenger for the organization and was recently chosen to attend the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health to advocate.

The last time the President of the United States convened a conference on this topic was more than 50 years ago when Special Olympics was newly founded.

Cornell was one of 500 attendees at the conference in our nation’s capital, hand-picked by Special Olympics International to represent those individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Cornell, alongside Special Olympics Minnesota Health Messenger Kayte Barton, met in small groups with members of Congress, federal civil servants, representatives of the private sector, and leading civil society organizations.

Now a nine-sport Special Olympics Michigan athlete, Cornell was first introduced to Special Olympics on the ski slopes in seventh grade. She began sharing her own health message in 2019 when she became a certified international Health Messenger for Special Olympics.

Educating herself, Cornell has lost more than 40-pounds and learned the physical and emotional value behind a balanced diet. Currently, Cornell teaches a cooking class for Special Olympics Michigan; a seven-week class that can be done online or in person. She's also enrolled in college to become a dietician.

“You can go to doctors' offices or talk to health professionals and talk to them about how they can understand our disabilities more, and how they can work with us,” Cornell explained. “Some athletes lead exercises at practices, I have my cooking class, and there are multiple things you can do to get involved as a Health Messenger. That’s how I found my passion and what I love to do. I wouldn’t be where I am if I wasn’t selected (in the Healthy Messenger program).”

Cornell plans to continue conversations with Congress and Michigan lawmakers in an effort to educate the need for better health services.