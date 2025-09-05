How Meijer is preparing customers ahead of fall flu season

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Meijer is a West Michigan staple, and service does not stop with their groceries. Meijer is also a one-stop wellness destination, providing customers with over-the-counter resources and pharmaceutical needs.

Ahead of flu season, Meijer is prepared for their customers' vaccination needs, providing personalized consultations to help customers seeking vaccination recommendations and appointments.

The pharmacy offers pneumococcal pneumonia and RSV vaccines for customers beginning at age 50 per the CDC. Vaccines are available during regular pharmacy hours, and also provide walk-ins as well as scheduled appointments.

Jamie Vroman, staff pharmacist at Meijer, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

To schedule your vaccination appointment, visit the Meijer pharmacy website, visit your local Meijer pharmacy, or text vaccine to 75049.

