Hot Stuff: Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off returns this weekend

We may be in the middle of winter, but downtown Kalamazoo will heat things up as the 21st annual Chili Cook-Off returns to the area this Saturday, January 31.

The Cook-Off kicks off at the "Chili Headquarters", KVCC Center for New Media building at 100 E Michigan Ave beginning at 11 A.M. Participants can peruse the 29 participating locations and vote for their favorites by scanning a QR code. The winner of the Cook-Off will be crowned at 1:45 P.M.!

Each location might have limited serving spoon samples while supplies last, so guests are encouraged to purchase a sustainable spoon on a lanyard for $6 at the Chili Headquarters. Spoon purchases directly support event hosting for future events.

Guests can find a full map of participating locations and more information online.

Todd spoke with Clarence Lloyd, Director of the Southwest Michigan First Chamber over Zoom to learn more.

You can also keep up with event updates on Facebook and Instagram.

