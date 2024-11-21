Hot Holiday Toys of 2024 with lifestyle expert Amanda Mushro

Don't wait until the last minute to find out what the hottest holiday toys of the year are, because they'll be gone before you know it.

Lifestyle and Parenting Expert, Amanda Mushro, shares her top picks and an inside scoop at the hottest toys and gifts this holiday season.

Hero: the Sound-Sensing Robot

● Build-it-yourself robot that combines high-tech, screen-free play with cool lessons on the science of sound

● Through its three directional microphones, this robot perceives and reacts to sounds

● Four play modes: locate you, follow you, follow sound commands, and even play tug-of-war

● Clap your hands or use the included castanet to send commands to Hero

● Ages 8+ with help, 12+ I got this

● MSRP $49.95

● Available on Amazon

DEDDY BEARS®

● Deddy Bears® 12" Collectable Plush in Coffin are irresistibly huggable and make an unforgettable gift for those who appreciate the darker side of cute.

● NEW Series 3 characters! Dr. Beargrave, Gutsybear, Bulgebear, Doodlebear, Skidmark & Dripps

● Ages 6+

● MSRP: $24.99

Lil Coffin Dodgers

● Step into the enchanting world of Deddy Bears® with our 6-inch Plush Coffin Assortment! These deadly adorable plush Bears may come in coffins, but we assure you, they're as harmless as can be and just looking for a new home to call their own.

● NEW Series 3 characters! Dr. Beargrave, Gutsybear, Bulgebear, Doodlebear, Skidmark & Dripps

● Ages 3+

● MSRP: $9.99

SIXEM Sour Patch Kids

● Every game is a race combining strategy, speed, and some mischief

● Make x’s on your board matching the pattern on the chosen token

● All players roll their dice at the same time. You can reroll any of your dice as many times as you want. Once a player has 1-6 showing on their dice, yell stop! And everyone must stop rolling.

● Players mark their boards - write an x for each number and color combo of your dice.

● THE SOUR PATCH KIDS TWIST: If you roll and use a die that matches an x from a previous round, you must choose to play Sour or Sweet.

○ Play Sour - remove x from another players board

○ Play Sweet - add x to another players board

● After all boards have been marked, the round is over, and you play another round until someone matches the line pattern shown on the token.

● Ages: 13+

● MSRP: $21.99

● Available on Amazon and Walmart

Foosbots 2-Pack

● Spin, kick, score! With intense, fast-paced gameplay, portable design, and more Foosbots to collect, the thrill never stops!

● Encourages hand-eye coordination, fast reflexes, creativity

● Squeeze the arms of the Foosbot to make it spin and kick the ball

● Goal lines lay flat and stay in place on any smooth surface

● Includes 2 Foosbots, 2 silicone goal lines, ball

● Ages 6+

● MSRP: $19.95

● Available at FatBrainToys and Amazon

Smile Zemi

● At home learning system that allows students to work independently on Math and ELA subjects.

● The durable and sturdy tablet is designed for learning purposes only, with no access to web browsers or games.

● Proven academic success! Step-by-step approach, fun exercises, and easy to understand explanations.

● Following Common Core State Standards, students enhance their problem-solving and reading comprehension skills.

● The system tracks your child’s progress, parents can monitor in real-time via smartphone.

● Grade levels 1st - 5th

● Cost of tablet - Free with subscription

● Payment Plans for Smile Zemi Program (Note: Subscriptions renew automatically)

○ Per month - $99.99

○ 6 months - $89.99

○ 12 months - $79.99

The Mensch on a Bench (the “ORIGINAL”) + book

● The original book and doll set meant to bring more Funukkah to Hanukkah!

● This Jewish tradition started back in 2013, and was then seen on Shark Tank in 2014, where it was picked up by two sharks.

● While teaching the importance of the holiday, Moshe, the Mensch and his family are on a mission to inspire others to be mensches (good and honorable people) and to bring fun and laughter to the whole family during the holiday season.

● This book and plush doll set is a staple for Jewish and interfaith families around the globe.

● The storybook tells the story of Moshe the Mensch and his heroic

adventure inside the temple when Judah and the Maccabees won the war against the Greeks.

● Ages 0+

● MSRP: $32.99

● Available now at Walmart, Amazon, and themenschonabench.com.

Mitzvah Moose

● An adorable plush moose doll, with included storybook from The Mensch on a Bench.

● Cuddle up with Mitzvah Moose this Hanukkah and enjoy the inspiring 17-page story whereby Moshe, your favorite mensch, ends up encountering a Moose whose antlers won’t glow. A

● s Moshe and the moose begin to do good deeds, the candles begin to illuminate! Mitzvah Moose makes it even more exciting for your family to do good deeds this Hanukkah season.

● Ages 3+

● MSRP: $29.99

● Available now at Walmart and Amazon

