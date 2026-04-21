Hot Glue Creux to host art supply swap

Hot Glue Creux has rapidly grown over the months, bringing adults together seeking a creative outlet and social outing through craft activities. They hold many community events throughout the year, but a special event is helping other local crafters with a supply swap!

Hot Glue Creux's art supply swap will be held Saturday, April 25 at Roeda Studio, located at 1615 Monroe Ave in Grand Rapids. Artists can bring a variety of left over craft supplies from paints, yarn, paper, tools, and more to trade them for something new or different.

Attendees do not need to bring supplies to swap. Tables can be shopped for a $5 donation, with all proceeds benefitting AYA Youth Collective. Leftover supplies will be donated to the Grand Rapids Public Library, Artist Creating Together, Grandville avenue Arts and Humanities, and elementary school programs across the area.

The event will run from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. and is free to attend with art supplies to swap.

Jess Chavez, Hot Glue Creux owner Jess Chavez and Kaitlyn Horpedahl visited the Morning Mix to share more!

Visit hotgluecreux.com for more information. You can also follow them on Instagram to stay updated with future crafting events.

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