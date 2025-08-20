Hot Glue Creux: a crafting club for adults

You've probably heard how difficult it is to make friends as an adult. A craft club, Hot Glue Creux, is hoping to change that, broadening adult social circles through various creative outlets and crafting events across the community.

These crafting events are held at various local businesses across the area, hosting activities for both introverts and extroverts.

Events typically begin at 6:30 P.M. and end between 8:30 P.M. to 9 P.M., depending on the venue. An average ticket price to participate is $22.

There are several events coming up, and the group is open to all adults of all artistic abilities willing to participate:



Monday, Aug 25th at Kusterer Brauhaus (Lip Gloss Bag Charms)

Monday, Sept 8th at Stella's Lounge (Tin Trinket Boxes)

Monday, Sept 15th at Speciation Cellars (Hand Dying with Olivia Deters)

Co-founders Jessica Chavez and Jackie Greaves visited the Morning Mix to talk about the group.

Visit hotgluecreux.com for more information, or keep up with events on their Instagram.

