Host productions investing in family-oriented community theater in Grand Rapids West Side

Ahead of Host Productions' 7th season, the Grand Rapids-based theater production company announced plans to invest nearly $750,000 in Grand Rapids West Side.

Host Productions is currently working on final funding approvals to transform a vacant property on the city’s west side into a family-oriented community theater, offering performing arts education, and banquet and theater rental facilities.

Located amid new and renovated apartment homes, family neighborhoods, and restaurants, the new theater and banquet facility will have capacity for over 400 people, and feature regular weekly performances. Host project revenues for the community theater to be over $600,000 in its first year of operation and nearly $800,00 in its second year.

The production non-profit is dedicated to helping upcoming actors and actresses fulfill their dreams and develop their talents while providing entertainment that inspires and encourages, and brings joy and laughter to the lives of others. They also prioritize talent development within the community by offering youth workshops that build skills in acting, playwriting, sound, lighting, and videography.

Their plays center on the message of having a strong family foundation and overcoming life challenges. Host Productions will be opening their season with “Ain’t Nothing Like Family: Ms. Wilkins Goes to Court,” on July 23-24 at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon.

Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased online at Etix or by calling Host Productions at (616) 432-7456 or the Frauenthal Center Box Office at (231) 727-8001.

To learn more about this production and future plans, visit Host Productions on Facebook.