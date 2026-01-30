Hops for Hospice fundraiser returns to benefit Harbor Hospice Foundation

Pallative and end-of-life care requires patience, support, and compassion to families and their loved ones. Harbor Hospice has been serving families in West Michigan for over 40 years, providing resources for each family's unique situation throughout the journey.

Pigeon Hill Brewing Company is giving back to the Harbor Hospice Foundation throughout the month of February during their "Hops for Hospice" fundraiser. $1 from every pint sold will benefit Harbor Hospice.

Kicking off the month-long event is a special evening tonight with live music and raffle prizes at Pigeon Hill Brewing Company, located at 895 4th St in Muskegon. There is no cost to attend the event, and it will be from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Amber Wallace, Volunteer and Events Coordinator Amber Wallace sat down with Todd to discuss the annual event.

Visit harborhospicemi.org for more information.

