Hopelynd to host inaugural Inclusive Art Fair, "Value"

Hopelynd is a non-profit organization that brings creativity and compassion together through art. They advocate for artists with disabilities in their inclusive studio space.

Hopelynd previously hosted a pop-up art show, but are now taking strides in hosting their first Inclusive Art Fair, aptly titled "Value". The art fair will be held in downtown Grand Rapids at 61 Commerce Ave SW from 5 to 7 P.M.

Guests will be able to see original artwork created by 15 artists under the age of 18 with a physical, mental, or emotional disability. A silent art auction will also take place featuring these pieces created by Hopelynd artists, with all proceeds going back to the organization to continue these opportunities.

During the event, a sensory-friendly area will be available for guests who need it, as well as a DJ, cookie-decorating station, other desserts, and Italian sodas.

The art show is open to the public and free to attend, although donations are welcome.

Hopelynd co-founder Kellie Hetler returned to the Mix and brought her daughter and artist Gabby, as well as Gabby's transliterator Brandi Mims to share more about the organization's growth and what guests can expect at this first show.

Visit hopelynd.com for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok