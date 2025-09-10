Non-profit Hopelynd to host first pop-up art show

Hopelynd is a non-profit that advocates for the disability community through art and photography. Named after co-founders Kellie Hetler and Kara Hanes' daughters, Gabriella Hope and Naomi Lynne, the organization is hoping to create a photography studio and art events in an accessible space for artists of all ages.

"Value by Hopelynd" is the first pop-up art show and silent auction the organization is hosting, with all proceeds raised during the event going towards that goal of having an accessible art and photography space. The pop-up art show will be November 8 at 61 Commerce Avenue in Grand Rapids from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M.

The art show will feature pieces from artists under 18 years old, allowing these young artists to celebrate their creativity and uplift voices for the disability community.

The organization is planning future events across the greater Grand Rapids area. Kellie and Kara both visited the Morning Mix to talk about Hopelynd and what the community can look forward to at these art shows.

Visit hopelynd.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

