Hope Network offers new medical detox and residential program

Hope Network, one of Michigan’s leading providers in the treatment of addiction, is now offering a medical detox program as part of its addiction treatment services.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, Hope Network has seen an increase in substance use and requests for assistance. The program includes a new, residential option, which allows patients to live in a facility on Grand Rapids northeast side, to further aid in their recovery.

Dr. Jean Talsma, Medical Director of Hope Network Center For Recovery, discusses the effects of the pandemic con their patients and explains the new treatment options available.

To learn more about the program, call 833-903-2280 or visit hopenetwork.org.