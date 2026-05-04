Hope For Single Moms launches workforce pathway to support occupation growth

Navigating single parenthood is never easy, and government resources can only provide so much support. For single mothers, the feelings of isolation and loneliness are amplified when barriers to education and careers for financial stability stand in the way.

Hope For Single Moms was started by Dr. Carla Ludwig after she witnessed her daughter's journey of navigating single motherhood. The organization supports single-mom families with two pathways to economic stability, ensuring that support and resources are available that lead to careers with both livable wages and growth. These pathways include assisting mothers completing Associates, Bachelors, and Masters degrees as well as trade certifications, and the newly-launched workforce pathway through the Hope Workforce Institute.

The Hope Workforce Institute provides short-term readiness programs through three phases of a larger core program. Phase one involves workforce preparation training by means of communication, time management, financial literacy, and resume and interview preparation. Phase two's occupational training programs include industry-specific skill development with paid internships or apprenticeships. The final phase is a career-launch program, where graduates of the program have hands-on work experience, industry training and career placement support, and ongoing mentorship.

Dr. Ludwig and Hope Workforce Institute Program graduate Sasha Allaer sat down with Michelle to discuss the program.

Hope For Single Moms is located at 2130 Blueberry Dr. NW in Grand Rapids, and they primarily serve Kent and Ottawa counties.

Visit hsmgr.org for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

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