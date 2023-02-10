Honor veterans and enjoy fishing time at the 11th annual Salmon Assault

Muskegon Charter Boat Association is helping more people get out on the water to fish and honor those who've served the country at the 11th annual Armed Forces Salmon Assault.

The charity event will take place on May 20 on Lake Michigan for a half day of fishing, then return to Great Lakes Marina for a luncheon and awards ceremony.

The Salmon Assault will feature four different fishing challenges featuring all five branches of the armed forces.

The Muskegon Charter Boat Association hopes to have 20 boats with 80 West Michigan area veterans participate.

To sign up, and learn more, visit salmonassault.com.