Hometown stars return to West Michigan for Frauenthal Center's Spotlight Series

Posted at 2:48 PM, Jun 17, 2024

The Frauenthal Center in Muskegon is bringing back hometown stars who have made it big during their Spotlight Series.

Known for its historic significance, architectural beauty, and vibrant presence on the West Michigan lakeshore, the Frauenthal Center continues to bring renowned talent and diverse cultural experiences to the community.

  • Kelly Carey, September 20
  • Carly Jibson, October 4
  • Hannaniah Whitley, October 18
  • Laurie Veldheer, November 8

Laurie Veldheer made a stop in Grand Rapids to share her Broadway journey, and details of her performance in November.
Pre-Sale for tickets begins July 8 for ENCORE! Donors, and July 22 for the general public.

To purchase tickets visit frauenthal.org.

