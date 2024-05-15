Holy Smokes BBQ Competition on May 18 to benefit Catholic Charities West Michigan

Catholic Charities West Michigan is hosting its 4th annual Holy Smokes BBQ fundraiser in downtown Muskegon on May 18.

Eat delicious barbecue from local pitmasters, watch live entertainment from Post Fontaine, yard games, a complimentary pint glass, one free drink ticket, and a guaranteed fun evening.

This year’s event will feature BBQ pitmasters from Dr. Rolf’s Barbeque, Rolling Boar BBQ, Blazzin’ Glory BBQ, Pigeon Hill, A&R Grills and Smokers, Second Hand Smoke, Soul Filled Catering, Spice of Life, and Seminole Shores.

The BBQ competition will be held from 4-7 p.m. at Pigeon Hill Brewing Company, 895 Fourth St.

Attendees will be able to sample and vote for their favorites.

There will be two presale ticket options for Holy Smokes, $50 or $25, are availableonline. Tickets purchased at the door will be $60 OR $30

All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit CCWM’s St Gianna’s No Cost Baby Boutique in Muskegon. The boutique offers a selection of free items for infant and toddler care. Boutique items include diapers, wipes, clothing, and more, for children ages 0-5 years old.