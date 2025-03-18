Holland Hospital hosting free screening of "The M Factor" on March 19

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Menopause, a universal female experience, often comes with symptoms that significantly impact a woman's quality of life. Holland Hospital Women’s Specialty Careinvites the community to a free screening of the PBS documentary, “The M Factor: Shredding the Silence of Menopause,” on March 19 at the Knickerbocker Theatre.

Following the screening, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with a panel of certified menopause experts, including Lorene Dreisbach, DO, Barbara DePree, MD and Hannah Clark, FNP, plus clinical neurologist Amanda Nies, DO, and psychologist Pat Roehling, PhD. The panelists will answer questions and offer insights into effectively and confidently managing the menopausal journey.

This event aims to break the silence surrounding menopause and provide valuable information and support. The documentary offers an in-depth look at the physiological and neurological changes women experience during menopause.

Light refreshments will be provided. Reserve a free ticket and submit questions for the panel through the registration form at hollandhospital.org/mfactor.

