Holland Hospital holding one-on-one virtual interviews Feb. 10 & 16

The nurses at Holland Hospital have a big impact on health; their low nurse-patient ratios and supportive environment allow nurses to provide exceptional patient care. For those interested in being part of this career culture, Holland Hospital is hosting virtual interviews for future nurses to join their staff.

Holland Hospital offers their nurses competitive wages, state-of-the-art technology, beautiful facilities, and great benefits, such as:

Flexible scheduling

Every third weekend

Substantial paid time off and paid holidays

Employee/family medical, dental, and vision

Flexible spending and medical savings accounts

Paid medical leave

Matched 401k retirement savings

Tuition assistance

Holland Hospital One-on-one Virtual Meetings with Nursing Managers will take place virtually on February 10 and 16 from 3-6 p.m.

Learn more by visiting hollandhospital.org/nursing.

This segment is sponsored by Holland Hospital