Holland Hospital Facial Cosmetic Services can help you put your best face forward in 2022

For anyone wanted to freshen up their appearance and skin, there are a number of ways to go about it. One solution is to see one of the many experts at Holland Hospital Facial Cosmetic Services department.

Holland Hospital Facial Cosmetic Services provides treatments such as skin tightening, wrinkle reduction, and facial resurfacing while prioritizing safety, comfort, and personal goals.

Nathan Salinas, MD, dual board-certified ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist and facial plastic surgeon, talks about the services available to patients wanting to make a change.

Dr. Salinas has received advanced training in diagnosing and treating the full range of conditions involving the face, nose, lips, ears, and neck. His expertise includes facial reconstructive and cosmetic plastic surgery.

Holland Hospital Facial Cosmetic Services is located at 844 Washington Ave, Entrance B, Suite 2700, in Holland.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit hollandhospital.org/facialcosmetics or call (616) 395-2889.

This segment is sponsored by Holland Hospital.