Holland Home serves those in their care with love and compassion

Holland Home is Michigan's leading non-profit senior living and care organization, serving with love and compassion. It offers services from rehab to dementia care, home care, independent and assisted living, and more.

Holland Home brings a devoted commitment to excellence and Christ-like care to every person they serve. From comfortable independent living communities to a full continuum of services, their promise is to do all they can to help those in their care live vibrantly.

Holland Home headquarters is located at 2100 Raybrook SE, Ste 300 Grand Rapids.

Learn more about the services they offer by visiting hollandhome.org and (616) 643-2730.