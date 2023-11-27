Holland Home focuses on changing the culture around dementia care

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

November is Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month, a time to draw attention to Alzheimer's and dementia, and the profound impact the diseases have on patients, their caregivers, and families.

The number of those affected will only continue to grow, which is why Holland Home is trying to change the culture of dementia care.

Holland Home is here to help ease the burden, through expanding dementia care services, providing home care assistance, respite for unpaid caregivers, and educating the larger community on how to interact with and care for those living with dementia.

Holland Home also offers training to help caregivers better understand and relate to their loved ones, ultimately helping to improve the quality of care they are able to provide.

For more information, visit meaningfuldementiacare.org or call (616) 235-5000.