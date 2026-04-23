Holland counseling practice puts women's mental health at forefront

Having quality access to mental health care is often a barrier for those seeking help, and while everyone's needs may be different, a Holland-based therapy service is putting women's mental health front and center with their services.

The Flourishing Collective's team is comprised entirely of women, offering secure Telehealth services for support across all aspects and stages of life from perimenopause, menopause, motherhood, grief, burnout, and anxiety. Their team uses researched-backed approaches in their practices, maintaining kindness, care, and hope in each session.

The Flourishing Collective serves all of Michigan and accepts BCBS and BCN insurances, including out of network benefits for all insurance providers.

Founder Sara Showalter Van Tongeren visited the Morning Mix to share more about the practice.

Visit theflourishingco.org for more information.

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